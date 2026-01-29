President Chapo joins TotalEnergies Pouyanné in Afungi for Mozambique LNG Project official relaunch

The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, will this Thursday (29), in Afungi, in the District of Palma, in Cabo Delgado Province, preside over the relaunch of the ‘Mozambique LNG’ Project, led by the French company TotalEnergies, after around five years of suspension.

The resumption of the project, at an event to be attended by TotalEnergies’ Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Pouyanné, represents a significant milestone for the national economy and reaffirms the confidence of international partners in Mozambique’s energy, institutional and human potential.

The restart of the project will have a direct and significant impact on job creation, both during the construction phase and during operation, boosting the national labour market and promoting the training and capacity-building of Mozambican workers.

The Head of State stated that the resumption of the ‘Mozambique LNG’ Project opens up new and relevant business opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthening local content, economic inclusion and the development of national value chains.

“One of the central pillars of this project is the direct benefit for local communities, both on the mainland and on the islands, through their effective integration into the supply chain of locally produced goods and services,” President Chapo stressed.

In addition, the resumption of the ‘Mozambique LNG’ Project will make a major contribution to increasing income, creating sustainable economic activities, implementing training and technical and business capacity-building programmes, as well as strengthening local economies, thereby contributing to the gradual and consistent improvement of the living conditions of the population.

From a macroeconomic and strategic perspective, the ‘Mozambique LNG’ Project will decisively boost Foreign Direct Investment, reinforcing economic stability and creating solid foundations for sustainable growth.

At the same time, it consolidates Mozambique’s positioning as a regional energy hub and reaffirms the country as a credible and relevant player in the global Liquefied Natural Gas market, strengthening its geostrategic position and its role in global energy security.

Source: Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique