President Chapo engages with Mozambican diaspora ahead of Portugal-Mozambique summit

The President of Mozambique is meeting members of the Mozambican community this Monday in Porto.

The President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, meets this Monday in Porto with the Mozambican community residing in the region. This is the first official event of his working visit to Portugal, which lasts until Tuesday, the day of the bilateral summit.

Mozambican authorities estimate that around 10,000 nationals live in Portugal. According to a diplomatic source, the meeting with the community will take place at a hotel in Porto, as part of Daniel Chapo’s second working visit to Portugal within five months. He was sworn in last January as Mozambique’s fifth President.

Mozambique aims to “deepen” economic cooperation and promote partnerships with Portugal at the bilateral summit on Tuesday in Porto, according to the Mozambican Presidency.

“The 6th Bilateral Summit aims to deepen political and economic cooperation, promote investment and business partnerships, as well as discuss strategic areas such as finance, public administration, digitalisation and renewable energy,” states the Presidency in a communiqué sent to Lusa, confirming Daniel Chapo’s visit to Porto, northern Portugal, from 7 to 9 December.

It adds that during the summit, which will also be attended by Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and 22 ministers from both countries, “the signing of legal cooperation instruments is planned in various fields, including education, health, agriculture and energy.”

“During the visit, the President of the Republic will hold a tête-à-tête with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, during which they will exchange views on the political, economic and social situation of their countries, as well as discuss matters of common interest within the framework of bilateral relations,” explains the Mozambican Presidency in the same communiqué.

As part of the official agenda, Daniel Chapo will also participate in the opening session of the Economic Forum organised by the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency (AICEP), a side event to the summit, also held in Porto on Friday. The forum is “aimed at strengthening business opportunities and corporate cooperation between the two countries.”

According to the Presidency, this working visit “constitutes an opportunity for the continuous deepening of the political dialogue that characterises relations between Mozambique and Portugal, as well as for strengthening ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation.”

Source: Lusa