Prejudice and doubts still keep Mozambicans from donating blood

Prejudice and doubts continue to discourage Mozambicans from donating blood, which is largely provided by family members in emergency situations, explains the director of the Blood Bank at Maputo Central Hospital (HCM), the largest in the country, in an interview with Lusa.

“There is still a lot of prejudice around blood donation,” laments Sandra Oficiano, who has led the unit for ten years, expressing concern about the lack of regular voluntary donors.

“There is increasing difficulty in finding voluntary donors or people willing to give blood because it is not part of our culture. Many only think about donating when a relative is in need. So, it’s not in our culture, and people worry: ‘Will they take all my blood?’” the doctor explains.

The blood bank is busy, with pre-donation consultations, collections involving several donors in one room, constant monitoring by nurses and assistants, and a small snack provided at the end.

Priscila Xana, 27, who works in clothing importation, donated blood for the first time almost ten years ago at school. She resumed regular donations after a church campaign.

“I believe it is the noblest act of love. I say I love my neighbour, so I must show it with something — that I truly love others,” she explains.

However, she admits fear still makes it hard to encourage others to donate: “Many people don’t donate because they are afraid of needles. You need some courage and to understand why you are giving blood.”

After difficulties in 2024, when social unrest following the general elections on 9 October disrupted all activities and movement across the country, causing blood donations to fall to a low of 25,000 units at HCM, this figure increased by more than 2,000 units in 2025. This now covers approximately 96% of the hospital’s blood needs.

“We collected over 27,000 units of blood last year, which served nearly 30,000 patients,” Sandra Oficiano details, recalling the “unusual year” of 2024 with its 25,000 units collected.

“There were many challenges accessing the hospital, especially for donors. We faced difficulties, but last year we worked normally and managed to overcome the previous year’s problems,” she recalls.

The blood bank has over 40,000 registered donors, but the majority are family members of patients who need transfusions occasionally and do not return for further donations.

“We wouldn’t say 40,000 active donors, but if we had, for example, 2,000 voluntary repeat donors, I think we would have enough stock to meet the hospital’s blood needs,” she acknowledges.

“In fact, many registered donors give once or twice and then don’t come back. Ideally, donations should be repeated — donors returning every three months for men and every four months for women. That would guarantee stock to meet both regular and emergency needs,” the doctor explains.

The problem, she admits, is dependence on family donations in emergencies, who then don’t return: “They could become voluntary donors to avoid situations where someone has to wait for a relative to donate. We do not condition treatment on blood donation.”

Relying on relatives during distressing times is not ideal, she explains.

“We know that when a patient is sick, the family is already very worried. It’s not the right time to come and donate blood. But because we don’t have enough stock or resources, we have to rely on family donations,” the director concedes.

This is the case for Manuel Jamal, 38, a security guard who has donated blood five times: “Donating blood means saving other people’s lives, which is very rewarding.”

He urges others to follow his example, as no one knows what tomorrow holds.

“I hope people gain courage and come to donate blood for those in need. It’s not just about taking care of your own health — there are people suffering in hospital who still need help and support,” he says.

For now, Sandra Oficiano says the blood bank is “stable” in terms of available blood units, after hitting lows at the end of the year, and can currently meet requests.

“What we appeal for is that family members become voluntary donors,” she urges.

Orlando Nhassengo, 43, self-employed, is donating blood for the third time in a year. The first two were voluntary, but this time he is donating to help his wife.

“It was very normal, and I encourage others to come — it’s a normal thing, and it doesn’t hurt,” he concludes.

Source: Lusa