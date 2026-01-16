Prawn fishing: Spanish firm reviews Mozambique operation with no sale talks underway and open to partnerships

The Spanish fishing group Nueva Pescanova told Lusa that it is undertaking a “strategic analysis” of the future of its operation in Mozambique, Pescamar, and is open to potential partnerships.

“At present, there are no ongoing negotiations for the sale,” an official source from the Spanish group said when asked by Lusa about recent public claims in Mozambique regarding a possible sale of the Pescamar operation.

The source added that Nueva Pescanova is conducting “a strategic analysis of the business,” which in Mozambique involved 26 vessels in 2024 (four fewer than in 2023), a total production of 2,918 tonnes, mainly of prawn, and more than 600 employees.

“And, in this context, the company may consider possible partnerships that could add value,” the source added.

In July 2025, the Spanish group announced an investment of €346,000 in the training of instructors, expansion of academic offerings, and extension of training opportunities to develop Mozambique’s fishing sector.

The project is part of the second phase of the Public-Private Partnership for Development, launched in 2019 by the group to strengthen the capacities of the fishing sector and promote sustainable employment in Mozambique, according to a statement from Nueva Pescanova.

“Under this new agreement, the programme will focus on strengthening the training of trainers at the Institute of Marine Sciences and Fisheries, particularly in areas that could not be fully addressed due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic,” the company said.

Nueva Pescanova Group is a multinational specialising in the capture, cultivation, production, and marketing of seafood products, headquartered in the Autonomous Community of Galicia, Spain.

The company also planned to expand the academic offerings of the Mozambican Institute of Marine Sciences and Fisheries by “incorporating new qualifications and equipment adapted to labour market demands and aligned with international standards,” extending training opportunities to other coastal regions considered crucial for the development of the fishing sector, and promoting synergies between public, private, and educational institutions “to enhance technical training and facilitate access to employment in the maritime and fishing sector.”

“The project, with a total budget of €346,000, will be implemented over the coming years to consolidate and develop the achievements of the first phase (2019–2021),” Pescanova explained at the time.

The new phase results from an agreement signed in June in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, between the Nueva Pescanova Foundation and Pescamar, the group’s subsidiary in Mozambique, together with the Spanish International Cooperation and Development Agency, the Institute of Marine Sciences and Fisheries in Maputo, and the governments of Mozambique and the Autonomous Community of Galicia.

According to Nueva Pescanova, during the first phase of the project, already completed, “the foundations were laid to strengthen professional skills in the fishing sector, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, gender equality, and respect for human rights.”

The company was founded in 1960 and currently employs more than 12,000 people across 27 countries.

After several years in a pre-bankruptcy process, the group was restructured in 2015 with the division into two companies: Nueva Pescanova, which belongs to the banks and covers the productive part, and the “old” Pescanova, owned by the former shareholders.

The restructuring was approved in 2014 by the main creditors of the old Pescanova, thus preventing the company from being liquidated.

In Mozambique, the company fishes around 50% of the total allowable prawn catch, according to the Spanish company’s representative.

Source: Lusa