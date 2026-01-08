Power line fault disrupts water supply in several neighbourhoods of Maputo province

Water supply in several neighbourhoods of Maputo province is currently affected following a fault in the electricity transmission line that supplies the Sábiè Water Treatment Plant, in the district of Moamba.

The company Águas da Região Metropolitana de Maputo (AdRMM) warns that the situation may cause low pressure in the network and intermittent interruptions to the water supply in the areas of Machava, Tsalala, Tchumene 1 and 2, Malhampswene, Sikwama, part of Mussumbuluko, Mulotana Bili, Coca-Cola, Bunhiça, Liberdade, Fomento, Patrice Lumumba, Acordos de Lusaka, Singathela, Zona Verde, T3, Infulene and Intaka.

The technical teams of AdRMM are on site, in coordination with the relevant authorities, working towards the swift restoration of normal service.

Source: Notícias