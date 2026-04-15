Portugal, unlike Spain, rejects separate European army

Portugal is against the creation of a separate European army and instead backs strengthening and modernising its armed forces within the ​U.S.-led NATO alliance, the country’s defence minister said, contrasting with neighbouring ‌Spain’s position.

Nuno Melo said late on Tuesday that Portugal was a founding NATO member which valued the United States, describing Washington as a fundamental transatlantic partner.

“We’re not in favour ​of a single European army,” he told a parliamentary committee, adding that ​Portugal needed to invest in its armed forces to ensure that ⁠they were able to fulfil their assigned missions within NATO.

Amid doubts over ​U.S. President Donald Trump’s commitment to Europe’s security, Spain has urged the European Union ​to move towards creating a separate joint army as a deterrent.

NATO chief Mark Rutte has dismissed calls for a European army, arguing it would cost member states far more than the ​5% of gross domestic product that

NATO countries – except Spain – have agreed to ​spend on defence and related investments by 2035. Madrid said it could meet its commitments ‌by ⁠spending 2.1% of GDP.

Melo said that Portugal increased its defence spending, under NATO criteria, to 6.12 billion euros ($7.22 billion) – or 2% of GDP – in 2025, four years ahead of the original schedule. In 2024, spending was around 4.5 billion euros, ​or 1.58% of GDP.

Spain ​also reached its ⁠target of 2% of GDP last year, spending 33.5 billion euros – a 44.5% increase from 2024.

Portugal has applied for ​5.8 billion euros in low‑cost EU loans to strengthen its ​armed forces, ⁠Melo said. The new equipment including frigates, armoured vehicles, satellites and drones was set to be delivered by 2030, “if all goes well”, he added.

The programme, known as ⁠Security ​Action for Europe (SAFE), is a 150 billion euro ​EU initiative aimed at reinforcing defence capabilities, closing critical gaps and jointly procuring equipment to counter potential ​threats to the bloc.

($1 = 0.8477 euros)

Source: Reuters