Portugal sends €300,000 to Mozambique for humanitarian support due to floods

Portugal has sent €300,000 to help Mozambique in response to the floods affecting the African country, which have already caused more than 100 deaths and affected almost 680,000 people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

“In view of the heavy rains in Mozambique, Portugal activated, through Camões – Institute for Cooperation and Language, I.P., the Rapid Response Instrument, in the amount of €300,000, for humanitarian support in the most affected provinces and assistance to populations hit by the disaster. We stand with Mozambique,” the ministry said on Tuesday in a post on the social media platform X.

Em face das fortes chuvas em Moçambique, Portugal 🇵🇹 ativou, via @camoes_ip, o Instrumento de Resposta Rápida, no valor de 300 mil €, para apoio humanitário nas províncias mais afetadas e ajuda às populações atingidas pela catástrofe. Estamos com Moçambique. — Negócios Estrangeiros PT (@nestrangeiro_pt) January 20, 2026

This Wednesday, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimated that, since the first weeks of January, more than half of the 513,000 people affected by rains and flooding in Mozambique are children.

“More than 513,000 people have been affected, more than half of whom are children. More than 50,000 people have been forced to flee their homes and are now sheltered in 62 temporary centres, many of them overcrowded,” said the Head of Communications for UNICEF in Mozambique, Guy Taylor, at a press conference in Switzerland.

According to the official, the floods are not only destroying public and private infrastructure, they are also rendering water unfit for consumption, creating conditions for disease outbreaks and malnutrition, “posing a deadly threat to children”.

Source: Lusa