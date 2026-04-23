Portugal: Police seize tonne of cocaine at sea

Portugal’s Judiciary Police (PJ) seized about a tonne of cocaine from a high-speed boat off the coast near Setubal following a chase, police said on Wednesday.

The PJ said in a statement that its National Unit for Combating Drug Trafficking (UNCTE) carried out “Operation Choco” with other authorities over the last few days, during which they identified and located a suspicious high-speed boat on the high seas off Setubal.

“The boat, whose presence near the Portuguese coast was not justified, was crewed by several unidentified suspects, and the drugs were seized following a pursuit,” the note said.

Operation Choco took place along the coast as part of special actions the PJ conducted in coordination with the Air Force, Navy, Maritime Police, and the National Republican Guard (GNR).

The PJ said these preventive operations aim to identify and locate boats suspected of transporting narcotics.

The police said the investigations continue.

Source: Xinhua