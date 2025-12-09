Portugal: PM announces €500M credit line for investment in Mozambique

The Portuguese Prime Minister announced on Tuesday that Portugal will provide a €500 million credit line to encourage Portuguese companies to invest in Mozambique.

Luís Montenegro spoke alongside Mozambican President Daniel Chapo at the closing conference of the sixth Portugal-Mozambique summit, held today at the Palácio da Bolsa in Porto, with around two dozen ministers from both countries.

“We want this to signify the confidence we have in Mozambique’s economy and to tell Portuguese companies that we stand by them in the internationalisation process,” he said.

According to the Portuguese Prime Minister, this credit line, aimed at various sectors, is a way of telling Portuguese companies: “Look to Mozambique and to the country’s political and social stabilisation process and its economic ambition.”

Portugal and Mozambique signed 22 legal instruments today at the sixth bilateral summit between the two countries.

In the final declaration of the Portugal-Mozambique summit, both countries agreed to place economic aspects and sustainable development “at the top of the work agenda priorities.”

“Expressing the shared political will, both countries will work on implementing a financing line for the Mozambican economy, to be made available by the Portuguese side, aimed at supporting business investment projects in Mozambique, up to the amount of 500 million euros,” the text states.

The final declaration foresees that Portugal and Mozambique will strengthen coordination mechanisms to maximise bilateral financing instruments, “promoting business partnerships for the benefit of development and economic diversification in Mozambique.”

Source: Lusa