Portugal extradites man wanted in Mozambique

A man who was detained in December in Lisbon by the Portuguese Polícia Judiciária (PJ), has been extradited to Mozambique, where he is sought by local authorities for acts committed in the country between 2008 and 2023.

According to a statement from the PJ National Directorate released this Sunday, the International Cooperation Unit carried out the extradition of the 51-year-old man, wanted by Mozambican authorities for criminal association, money laundering, document forgery, and breach of trust.

The same source stated that the detainee, then director of a company, ordered the transfer of approximately €121 million to Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, and Portugal between 2019 and 2023.

A significant portion of the funds came from transfers and deposits made by the detainee’s relatives, who collaborated with him and were imprisoned for involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering, the police detailed.

The money was allegedly intended for the importation of goods that were never cleared through customs in Mozambican territory.

With the assistance of customs agents, the accused falsified customs clearance documents and sent them to commercial banks to justify the transfers made abroad, according to the police investigation, which also identified companies established for criminal purposes, namely to conceal and disguise the origin of income from drug trafficking.

The man was detained on 3 December in the Lisbon area, was brought before the Lisbon Court of Appeal, and remanded in the PJ Lisbon Prison until extradition.

Source: Lusa / Additional information from Notícias ao Minuto