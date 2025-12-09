Portugal and Mozambique call for renewal of EU military mission mandate

The governments of Portugal and Mozambique have requested the renewal of the mandate for the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM Mozambique), led by Portugal. This mission supports the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado through training.

According to the final declaration of the sixth Portugal-Mozambique summit, held in Porto with the presence of Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, and around twenty ministers from both governments, the leaders expressed their expectation that the mandate, which ends on 30 June 2026, be extended—preferably for no less than two years—and adapted to the needs on the ground.

The Portuguese Prime Minister praised the efforts of Mozambique’s Defence and Security Forces in combating terrorism in Cabo Delgado and highlighted the contribution of EUMAM-Mozambique, particularly in training the Mozambican Rapid Reaction Forces, supporting stabilisation and security efforts in the northern province.

Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to working together on a comprehensive, integrated, and sustainable response to terrorism that goes beyond military operations, focusing on inclusive and sustainable development through projects and programmes aimed at improving the economic and social conditions of the populations, especially in northern Mozambique.

Following the barbaric and inhumane acts perpetrated by terrorist groups, the two governments reiterated their full solidarity with the victims and expressed their intention to deepen bilateral cooperation in defence and security, as well as humanitarian aid and development, to better address the challenges posed by violent extremism and the needs of affected populations.

Since 1 September 2024, over 500 Mozambican soldiers have been trained by EUMAM-Mozambique. The mission, which followed the EU’s military partnership training programme with Mozambique launched in 2021, has implemented 16 capacity-building programmes in close collaboration with the Mozambican Defence Forces (FADM) during its first year of operation.

Source: Lusa