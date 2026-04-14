Pope says he will continue to speak out against war after Trump attack

Pope Leo told Reuters ‌on Monday that he plans to continue speaking out against war ‌after U.S. President Donald Trump’s direct attack on the leader of the 1.4-billion-member ​Church.

In comments aboard the papal flight to Algiers, where the first U.S. pope is starting a 10-day tour to four African countries, the pontiff also said the Christian message was being “abused”.

“I don’t want to get into a debate ‌with him,” Leo told Reuters ⁠as he greeted journalists on the plane. “I don’t think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be ⁠abused in the way that some people are doing.”

“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships ​among ​the states to look for just solutions ​to problems,” he said, speaking ‌in English.

“Too many people are suffering in the world today,” said Leo. “Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say: ‘There’s a better way’.”

“The message of the church, my message, the message of the Gospel: Blessed are the Peacemakers. I do not ‌look at my role as being political, ​a politician,” he said.

Leo, originally from Chicago, has ​emerged as an outspoken ​critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in recent weeks ‌and decried the “madness of war” in a peace ​appeal on Saturday.

Trump, in an apparent response to the pope’s criticisms of both the conflict and the White House’s hard-line immigration policies, said ​late on Sunday that ‌Leo was “terrible”.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for ​Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Source: Reuters