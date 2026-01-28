Pope Leo: ‘My thoughts go to the beloved people of Mozambique’

During his weekly General Audience, Pope Leo XIV remembers the “beloved people of Mozambique,” struck by devastating floods, and expresses his prayers for the victims and reassures his closeness to loved ones, the displaced, and rescue workers.

“My thoughts go especially to the beloved people of Mozambique, who have been struck by devastating floods.”

Pope Leo expressed this during his weekly General Audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Addressing Portuguese-speaking pilgrims, he recalled those affected by the natural disaster.

“As I pray for the victims, I express my closeness to those who have been displaced and to all who are offering them support,” the Pope said, adding, “May the Lord help you and bless you!”

At least 137 people have died and about 812,000 have been affected by flooding caused by heavy rains in Mozambique since last October, the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) reported on Tuesday, releasing the latest figures on the disaster.

The country in southeastern Africa is currently at the peak of the rainy season, which began in October 2025 and is expected to end in March 2026.

Meanwhile, addressing Polish pilgrims, the Pope recalled that thirty-five years have passed since the restoration of the Military Ordinariate in Poland, “whose task,” he noted, “is to form the consciences of those dedicated to the service of God and of the Fatherland.”

In this context, Pope Leo said, “May fidelity to the Word of God and to the Tradition of the Church be the compass of pastoral ministry, especially in the administration of the sacraments in situations of trial and insecurity.”

He likewise invited Arabic-speaking pilgrims “to safeguard the deposit of faith and to transmit it faithfully, always enlightened by the Holy Spirit who guides the Church toward the fullness of truth.”

Finally, in remarks to French-speaking pilgrims, the Pope recalled that the Church today marks the memorial of Saint Thomas Aquinas, Doctor of the Church. He prayed that the beloved saint “guide us in the understanding of the Scriptures, which he commented upon with such great wisdom, so that we may understand how much God loves us and desires our salvation.”

Source: Vatican News