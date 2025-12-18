Petroleum Law revision to ensure Mozambicans benefit “first and foremost”

“We will submit the proposed revision of the Petroleum Law to ensure that the resources bequeathed to us by God and our ancestors serve the inclusive, endogenous, and sustainable development of Mozambicans, first and foremost,” stated the President of the Republic moments ago.

Daniel Chapo also said that studies are underway to transform the National Mining Institute (INAM) into a Mining Promotion Agency, an institution with a reinforced mandate, whose ultimate objective is to contribute sustainably to Mozambique’s economic independence.

President Chapo further assured that his government’s aim is to guarantee that soil and subsoil resources benefit Mozambique’s development and do not become a source of degradation, conflict, or social injustice in the communities.

Source: Notícias