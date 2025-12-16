Petrobras strike hits platforms and refineries on second day, union says

A strike ​at Brazilian ‍state-run oil ​company ​Petrobras entered ⁠its second day on Tuesday, affecting 24 ‌oil platforms and ​eight refineries, ‌union ‍FUP said ⁠in a statement.

The nationwide strike stems from an ongoing dispute over a deficit in the company’s pension fund and proposed changes to employee compensation, among other issues.

According to the union, nine transport units, three thermal power plants, two biodiesel plants and five onshore oil fields were also hit.

Petrobras in a separate statement reiterated that the mobilization has had no impact on output so far.

“The company has adopted contingency measures to ensure the continuity of operations and emphasizes that market supply is guaranteed,” it said.

Source: Reuters