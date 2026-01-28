Petition requests Portuguese police cooperation in investigation of Luso-Mozambican businessman’s kidnapping in Maputo over three months ago

A public petition addressed to Portuguese authorities calls for the cooperation of the Polícia Judiciária (PJ) in Mozambique to investigate the kidnapping of a Luso-Mozambican citizen, who has remained missing for more than three months.

The case concerns the abduction of businessman Francisco José Casquinha Cêra, 69, in downtown Maputo, outside his commercial establishment, on 7 October 2025, by armed men, “with no clear public information to date regarding his whereabouts or conclusive progress in the investigations,” states the online petition, which has gathered around 1,200 signatures in two days.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, the time elapsed, and the anguish experienced by the family and the community, the signatories of this petition consider it essential that the Portuguese State, through the Polícia Judiciária, assess and act within its legal powers, notably through international cooperation mechanisms, in defence of a national citizen, as is common in similar situations,” the petition reads.

The request comes at a time when a team of three PJ members has been in Maputo since Monday to assist in the investigation into the death of Portuguese banker Pedro Reis, 56, an executive at BCI, a Mozambican bank led by Caixa Geral de Depósitos. The Mozambican authorities’ theory, publicly contested, is that the Portuguese man died by suicide in a luxury hotel bathroom in Maputo on 20 January.

This petition, addressed to the national director of the Polícia Judiciária and to the “competent authorities” in Portugal, asks for “legal mechanisms” to be activated, “including international and judicial cooperation, with a view to establishing the facts, locating the victim and, if applicable, holding the perpetrators accountable, in accordance with the law.”

“This petition does not seek to replace or interfere with investigations underway in other sovereign states, but rather to reinforce the need for active involvement by Portuguese authorities, in defence of a national citizen and the fundamental principle of protecting their rights, regardless of their location,” it continues, requesting the PJ “formally evaluate the case and determine the opening of investigative procedures that are legally possible.”

The petitioners also ask that “appropriate international cooperation channels be activated with Mozambican authorities” and that “institutional follow-up and regular information be guaranteed to the victim’s family.”

The last public information on the case came on 8 October, when the Mozambican government said it had been informed of the businessman’s abduction and was awaiting the security forces’ response.

“The forces are indeed committed to clarifying the circumstances in which it occurred,” said the spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, Inocêncio Impissa, following the weekly meeting of the body.

A ‘note verbale’ sent at the time of the abduction to diplomatic missions and international organisations in the country confirmed that the citizen is married to the chargé d’affaires of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta embassy in Mozambique, who awaits the outcome of the case.

Mozambican police said that on the same day “multisectoral teams” were dispatched in and around Maputo to locate the businessman, who also holds Mozambican nationality.

The incident took place on Zedequias Manganhela Avenue, in downtown Maputo. A group of four people travelling in a white vehicle without licence plates intercepted the victim as he parked his vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows the victim parking the car and opening the door of his establishment when three men appear. The Luso-Mozambican attempts to flee but trips, falls and is then forcibly carried to a nearby vehicle.

Two men tried to stop the kidnapping, but the abductors fired shots in response and fled.

