Passenger dies on TAAG flight bound for Maputo

A passenger died in the early hours of Saturday during a TAAG Angola Airlines flight from Luanda to Maputo. The death was confirmed after the plane landed.

In a statement, TAAG said there had been “a medical emergency on board flight DT5781 in the early hours of 8 November, involving an adult female passenger of Angolan nationality who was travelling with her husband.”

“Upon learning of the passenger’s medical condition, the crew acted immediately, administering first aid, having also requested the readiness of emergency medical support upon arrival,” it reads.

However, “the competent medico-legal authorities in Mozambique ultimately declared the passenger deceased at the scene.”

“Procedures were carried out by airport health services, followed by investigations on board the plane conducted by the authorities, to gather evidence regarding the cause of death.”

Once all legal procedures were completed, “the aircraft was cleaned and disinfected in accordance with the applicable regulations.”

“The airline expresses its deepest condolences and sympathy to the passenger’s family and friends, reaffirming its full cooperation with Mozambican authorities and its continued support to the bereaved family,” the statement concluded.