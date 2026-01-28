Pacsco announces amendments to Mozambique asset disposal agreement

Long Stop Date under SPA extended to 31 March 2026

BOM approval made condition subsequent to initial completion under SPA

27 January 2026

PACSCo Limited

(‘PACSCo’ or the ‘Company’)

Amendment to Mozambique Asset Disposal

Further to the Company’s announcement made on 8 August 2025, PACSCo announces that certain additional amendments have been agreed to the agreement entered into on 10 March 2025 (the “SPA”) for the disposal of its Mozambique agricultural assets (the “Amendment Agreement”) to Chepstow Investments Limited (“CIL”), following receipt of regulatory direction from the Bank of Mozambique (“BOM”).

Pursuant to the Amendment Agreement, the Company and CIL have agreed:

(a) to extend the “Long Stop Date” under the SPA to 31 March 2026;

(b) to make obtaining BOM approval for the Mozambique aspects of the underlying transaction a condition subsequent (to be achieved no later than 31 March 2026 or such later date as may be agreed in writing between the parties) to initial completion under the SPA.

Related Party Transaction

Entering into the Amendment Agreement, constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 13 of AIM Rules given that CIL is a substantial shareholder of the Company. In this context, Caroline Havers, Neil Clayton and Sergio Zandamela (being the Directors on the Board who are considered to be independent of CIL) consider, having consulted with the Company’s nominated adviser, Strand Hanson Limited, that the terms of the Amendment Agreement are fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.

