Over 70,000 travellers cross Mozambique’s borders in first four days of Operation Easter

At least 71,803 travellers have crossed Mozambique’s borders in the first four days of Operation Easter 2026, with around 50,000 nationals and 20,000 foreigners.

“The highest flow was recorded at the Ressano Garcia land border, in Maputo Province, where alternative channels and extended hours for light vehicles were introduced to reduce waiting times and streamline operations,” said Juca Bata, Head of the Public Relations Department at the National Migration Service (SENAMI).

Bata added that the peak of arrivals typically occurs on 31 March, 1 and 2 April, forming part of an overall movement estimated at 373,053 travellers, reflecting increased mobility during the Easter period.

Source: Notícias