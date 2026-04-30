Over 6,000 workers on site at Mozambique LNG project, Pouyanné says — TotalEnergies Q1 earnings call highlights

TotalEnergies’ $20 billion Mozambique LNG project in Cabo Delgado province is 42% complete, with over 6,000 workers on site and start-up targeted for 2029, CEO Patrick Pouyanné said on Wednesday at the company’s Q1 2026 earnings call.

“We have also, I would say, and it is another example of the optionality and of our diversified portfolio, that more than ever the decision to restart the Mozambique LNG construction in January can be fully appreciated because it is a way of diversification which will be good for our portfolio by 2029. There was an article recently in a journal that Mozambique will be the Qatar of Africa, and we are proud to build these projects in Mozambique, and it will help us to diversify,” he said.

TotalEnergies Q1 2026 earnings call highlights

Positive points

TotalEnergies demonstrated strong operational performance with a 4% year-on-year organic production growth in oil and gas, exceeding the annual guidance of 3%.

The company reported a significant increase in cash flow and adjusted net income, with first-quarter cash flow reaching $8.6 billion, up 20% compared to the previous year.

TotalEnergies maintained a diversified portfolio, allowing it to compensate for the impact of the Middle East conflict through its geographically diversified oil and LNG assets.

The company increased its first interim dividend by 5.9% to EUR0.9 per share, demonstrating a commitment to strong returns to shareholders.

TotalEnergies successfully restarted construction activities at the Mozambique LNG project, with over 6,000 people on site, contributing to the diversification of its LNG supply.

Negative points

The conflict in the Middle East led to a shutdown of production in Qatar, Iraq, and UAE offshore, impacting approximately 15% of TotalEnergies total oil and gas production.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz caused significant disruption to the world energy system, affecting around 20% of worldwide oil and LNG exports.

The company’s refining activities were impacted by strikes at the SATORP site, causing damage to three units and reducing production capacity.

TotalEnergies faced challenges in managing the force majeure situation in Qatar, affecting its LNG portfolio and commitments to customers.

The volatility in oil prices and market conditions posed risks to the company’s operations and financial performance, with significant swings observed in recent months.

Q & A highlights

Q: With the ongoing crisis, are you seeing a resurgence in demand for oil-linked long-term LNG contracts, and could this unlock more LNG projects like PNG?

A: Patrick Pouyanne, CEO, explained that the crisis has highlighted the importance of long-term contracts for LNG, especially in Asia. He noted that while there might be a shift towards domestic energy sources like coal and renewables, the demand for LNG remains strong. The crisis may delay some projects, but it also underscores the need for reliable energy sources, potentially benefiting TotalEnergies’ LNG projects.

Q: Could you elaborate on the potential for accelerating short-cycle investments and the steps towards FID for Papua New Guinea?

A: Patrick Pouyanne, CEO, mentioned that the company is exploring opportunities to accelerate short-cycle investments, particularly in countries like Angola, to capitalize on higher oil prices. Regarding Papua New Guinea, he stated that the project is progressing well, with fiscal terms nearly finalized and a target to sanction the project before the end of the year.

Q: Can you provide insights into the impact of the early closing of the EPH transaction and the company’s cash return strategy?

A: Patrick Pouyanne, CEO, highlighted that the early closing of the EPH transaction allows TotalEnergies to benefit from higher electricity prices in Europe. Regarding cash returns, he emphasized the company’s commitment to a cash payout ratio above 40% for 2026, with potential for increased buybacks if oil prices remain high.

Q: What are the operational and logistical challenges in restarting production in the Middle East, and what’s the status of the Mozambique LNG project?

A: Patrick Pouyanne, CEO, explained that restarting production involves logistical challenges like moving tankers and ensuring stability in the region. For Mozambique LNG, he confirmed a $20 billion budget with a target to produce first LNG by 2029, noting that the project is 42% complete.

Q: How is TotalEnergies managing the force majeure situation in Qatar, and what’s the timeline for the Qatari LNG expansion project?

A: Patrick Pouyanne, CEO, stated that QatarEnergy declared force majeure for its JVs, impacting TotalEnergies’ limited contracts. The company decided not to pass on the force majeure to its customers. The Qatari LNG expansion is expected to be delayed by two months, with first LNG from NFE anticipated by late 2026 or early 2027.

READ: TotalEnergies to wait for stable Strait of Hormuz transit before resuming operations in region

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Source: Guru Focus