Norway donates $2.9 million to support youth in northern Mozambique

The Government of Norway today pledged US$2.9 million (€2.5 million) through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support the empowerment of adolescents and young people in northern Mozambique.

“This is financial support, but also a political commitment for us. It reflects Norway’s core values: the protection of human rights, the promotion of equality, and the belief that sustainable peace is built from the ground up,” said Egil Thorsas, Norwegian ambassador to Maputo.

The diplomat spoke during the signing of a cooperation addendum worth US$2.9 million with UNICEF. The funding will be used for the second phase of a project launched in 2021 to assist adolescents and youth in the districts of Eráti and Memba (Nampula) and Ancuabe (Cabo Delgado) — provinces in northern Mozambique currently affected by armed violence caused by terrorist group attacks.

“We launched an initiative for the adolescents and youth of northern Mozambique, whose lives have been shaped by conflict, displacement, and uncertainty. Despite facing daily threats of violence, forced recruitment, and displacement, we know these young people have potential, just like all young people,” he explained.

According to the ambassador, the situation of this demographic in the region highlights the urgency of implementing action to protect them, address vulnerabilities, and create pathways for security, stability, and opportunity for the next generation.

Thorsas also emphasised that the investment in youth, expected to begin in January, will enable “concrete steps” to prevent violence, “promote” stability, and support long-term inclusive development — particularly for girls, who face greater risks of exploitation and violence.

“With this support, 10,000 vulnerable adolescents and young people, including children formerly associated with armed forces and groups, will have the chance to gain skills and receive the support needed to rebuild their lives,” he added.

The diplomat said the project will strengthen young people to build sustainable livelihoods, actively participate in their communities, and contribute to a culture of lasting peace in districts pressured by armed conflict, high youth unemployment, limited services, and deep poverty.

Mary Eagleton, UNICEF representative in Mozambique, said the aid marks a key step to strengthen education, protection, and youth empowerment in northern Mozambique.

“This moment represents an important milestone in our joint efforts to positively impact lives and promote a stronger, more inclusive future for vulnerable communities, especially children,” she said.

She also noted that in recent years, more than 48,677 children and 42,144 adults have directly benefited from initiatives funded by Norway, including access to safe education, protection, and social services in the provinces.

These efforts have also enabled the reintegration of 131 children formerly associated with armed terrorist groups, provided psychosocial support to 12,620 children, and registered the births of 5,192 children, according to the representative.

At least five people died in recent extremist attacks in Memba, Nampula governor Eduardo Abdula said on 18 November, warning the toll may rise due to lack of information from inaccessible areas.

Instability in the district led to the displacement of 71,983 people to Eráti last week, with children accounting for 67% (47,964) of those displaced.

Cabo Delgado, rich in gas resources, has been targeted by extremist attacks for eight years, with the first recorded on 5 October 2017 in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.