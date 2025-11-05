Nigeria’s Tuggar to Trump: State-backed religious persecution impossible under constitution

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said on Tuesday that state involvement in religious persecution was “impossible” in Nigeria under the country’s laws and constitution.

Speaking in Berlin alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Tuggar pointed to his country’s “constitutional commitment to religious freedom and rule of law.”

“This is what shows that it’s impossible for there to be a religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape or form by the government of Nigeria at any level, be it federal, be it regional, be it local, it’s impossible,” he said.

He was responding to a question about US President Donald Trump’s warning of possible “fast” military action in Nigeria if it fails to crack down on the killing of Christians.