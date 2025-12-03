Nigeria to host African petroleum regulators forum, regulator elected chair

African petroleum regulators have chosen Nigeria as their headquarters and elected Gbenga Komolafe, head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), as chair, the forum said on Wednesday.

Komolafe, who previously served as interim chair, was confirmed during the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF) inaugural executive committee meeting held virtually on Tuesday and attended by representatives from 16 African countries.

“We are laying the foundation for a more harmonized and collaborative regulatory environment across Africa,” Komolafe said.

AFRIPERF was established to strengthen petroleum governance across Africa by harmonising regulations, promoting investment and fostering collaboration among national regulators.

Eight countries have ratified the forum’s treaty, granting them full membership and voting rights, the statement said.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude producer, has long sought to position itself as a hub for regional energy cooperation.

Source: Reuters