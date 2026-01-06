Nigeria Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery says fuel supply intact amid maintenance

Nigeria’s 650,000 barrel per day Dangote refinery has dismissed reports of a shutdown, saying production remained stable and uninterrupted despite ongoing maintenance.

Africa’s largest oil refinery said late on Monday it continued to supply 40 to 50 million litres of gasoline daily through January and February, subject to demand.

On January 4, it produced 50 million litres and delivered 48 million litres, with stocks covering more than 20 days of national consumption, the company said in a statement late Monday.

Industry monitor IIR reported last month that the plant began a 50-day planned maintenance at its gasoline unit on December 8, with a restart expected by January 26.

Routine maintenance on select units has not affected output, Dangote said, adding that diesel and jet fuel production remained fully operational.