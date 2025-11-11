Nigeria graft agency says arrest warrant issued for ex-oil minister Sylva over fraud charges

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency said on Monday a warrant has been issued for the arrest of former petroleum minister Timipre Sylva over allegations of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14.86 million.

The funds were part of an investment by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd for a refinery project, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said in a statement.

It urged anyone with information on Sylva’s whereabouts to contact its offices nationwide or report to the nearest police station.

Sylva served as petroleum minister from 2019 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

A Federal High Court in Lagos issued the arrest warrant for Sylva on November 6, granting the EFCC authority to detain him for questioning, the agency said.

Sylva, who was also ex-Bayelsa State governor, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Justice D.I. Dipeolu ordered law enforcement agencies to assist in bringing Sylva before the commission “to answer to the criminal offence he is alleged to have committed”, according to the court ruling.