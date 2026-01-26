New World Bank Group strategy for Mozambique: Driving inclusive, resilient, and job-rich growth

Washington, January 22, 2026

The World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors has endorsed a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Mozambique for the period 2026 to 2031. As Mozambique confronts the severe impacts of the recent floods, highlighting the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters, we extend our heartfelt sympathies and solidarity to all affected communities. The CPF responds to these challenges by prioritizing resilience and inclusive growth, setting out a strategic five‑year program to unlock economic opportunities and create more and better jobs for the country’s young population, while leveraging Mozambique’s rich natural resources and strategic geographic location.

The new strategy reflects the World Bank Group’s commitment to supporting Mozambique’s vision for inclusive, resilient development. It aligns with national priorities to accelerate economic transformation, strengthen institutions, and expand opportunities for youth and women.

Building on the government’s efforts to revitalize economic corridors, it focuses on energy, agribusiness, and tourism while developing a skilled workforce, reinforcing macro-fiscal stability, and addressing fragility. These priorities are captured in four outcomes that guide the CPF’s support: strengthening macro-fiscal stability; improving workforce skills; expanding energy access and powering economic corridors; and increasing private sector-led jobs in agribusiness and tourism.

“This new CPF is a selective shift in our engagement with Mozambique to reflect our laser focus on jobs,” said Fily Sissoko, World Bank Division Director for Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and Comoros. “By focusing on economic corridors and sectors with high job creation potential, such as energy, agribusiness, and tourism, we aim to mobilize around $2.5 billion over the CPF period to help Mozambique transform its natural wealth into tangible opportunities and better jobs, particularly for youth and women.”

During this new partnership cycle, financial instruments from across the World Bank Group will be mobilized to help attract private investment, including guarantees, blended finance, and advisory services, including through flagship initiatives such as Mission 300 and AgriConnect.

“This CPF comes at a critical juncture for Mozambique, where the role of the private sector is paramount to generating jobs at scale and meeting the country’s development ambitions,” said Cláudia da Conceição, International Finance Corporation’s Southern Africa Regional Director. “We are committed to supporting the private sector and facilitating dialogue between public and private stakeholders to unlock the country’s tremendous potential for investment opportunities.”

“The WBG Guarantee Platform housed at MIGA, in coordination with the robust reform agenda in this CPF, is well placed to de-risk private investment in priority sectors such as energy, agribusiness, and tourism, catalyzing capital and creating jobs,” added Şebnem Erol Madan, the Multilateral Investment’s Guarantee Agency’s ’s Director for Economics and Sustainability.

In addition, the World Bank Group Board of Directors also approved Mozambique’s access to around $450 million in funding through a Prevention and Resilience Window. This support is meant to help the country prevent and reduce conflict, prevent drivers of fragility, and build broader stability over the next few years.

The CPF was developed in consultation with the Government of Mozambique, civil society, the private sector and development partners. It builds on lessons from the previous CPF and aligns with the country’s strategic priorities and the WBG’s goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity on a livable planet.

Source: World Bank / Press Release