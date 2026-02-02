“New Maputo Provincial Judicial Court should strengthen trust between Justice and citizens”

The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, stated on Monday in Maputo that strengthening judicial institutions is crucial for the dignity of the State and for consolidating the Rule of Law, as he inaugurated the Maputo Provincial Judicial Court, the largest in that jurisdiction, within the framework of the opening of the 2026 Judicial Year, dedicated to the promotion and comprehensive protection of children’s rights.

The Head of State spoke at the solemn opening ceremony of the 2026 Judicial Year, held under the theme “Promotion and Comprehensive Protection of Children’s Rights: a Commitment of the Judicial System.”

He said the inauguration of the new infrastructure represents a clear commitment by the State to the dignity of the judicial function and of the citizen, with special attention to children, referred to as “our ‘flowers that never wither’, as called by our late President Samora Moisés Machel.”

The President of the Republic emphasised that the prestige of public institutions is a central factor of the State’s own dignity, stating that “We are fully convinced that the dignity of the State equally depends on the elevation of the prestige of its institutions.”

The Highest Magistrate of the Nation expressed the hope that the new Maputo Provincial Judicial Court will establish itself as a reference point for the Rule of Law, arguing that “this new provincial infrastructure should be a space for affirming the Rule of Law and consolidating the relationship that should exist between Justice and the citizen, a connection based on trust, security, legitimacy and, above all, a centre for fostering citizenship.”

Furthermore, he reiterated the Government’s commitment to continue strengthening judicial institutions, ensuring better working and operational conditions. “As a Government, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthen the institutions with human, material, and financial resources, improving access to justice and the living and working conditions of magistrates, investigators, judicial officers, and other justice operators, within the limits of our financial capacity as a Nation.”

President Chapo also highlighted the centrality of child justice for the country’s stability and development, maintaining that “investing in child justice is investing in social peace, national cohesion, and sustainable development of our country. A protected child today is a responsible citizen tomorrow.”

For the Head of State, protecting children strengthens the foundations of the Nation and projects a future of unity and hope. “By caring for our children, we strengthen the foundations of the Nation and reaffirm our faith in a united, supportive Mozambique confident in the future.” President Daniel Chapo concluded by calling on the judicial system to continue assuming its role as guardian of children’s rights, stating: “May our judicial system continue to be the firm guardian of these rights, honouring the trust of children and building, together with them, a fairer and more dignified future for all.”

Source: Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique