Netanyahu greenlights Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington amid ceasefire tensions

Israel and Lebanon will hold talks in Washington next week, a State Department official said Thursday, amid mounting international concerns that Israel’s bombing campaign could shatter an already fragile US-Iran ceasefire.

Israel’s heaviest strikes on Lebanon since Hezbollah entered the Middle East war in early March killed hundreds on Wednesday, rattling the uneasy truce between Washington and Tehran less than 48 hours after it came into force.

“We can confirm that the Department will host a meeting next week to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Lebanon,” the US official said.

The announcement came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his ministers to seek direct talks with Lebanon focused on disarming Iran-backed Hezbollah.

But a Lebanese government official told AFP that Beirut required a truce before entering any negotiations with Israel.

Neither Israel nor Lebanon have publicly confirmed the US talks for next week, and Israel’s latest strikes drew sharp rebuke from Iranian and Pakistani officials ahead of talks in Islamabad that are expected to focus on a key US demand: reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Hezbollah said it was engaged in close quarters combat against Israeli forces on the ground in southern Lebanon on Thursday, a day after Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes killed at least 303 people and wounded 1,150.

Israel’s army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited ground troops inside Lebanon on Thursday, telling them Hezbollah had suffered a “heavy blow” from the strikes a day earlier.

In a sign that the violence could continue, Israel’s military on Thursday issued a new evacuation order for Beirut’s southern suburbs and said it was striking Hezbollah launch sites in Lebanon.

‘They’re wrong’

Israel’s refusal to halt operations in Lebanon has cast a shadow over expected peace talks in Pakistan.

The two-week truce was agreed to allow negotiations between US and Iranian officials aimed at ending a conflict that has already killed thousands and plunged the global economy into turmoil.

Iranian officials said Israel’s strikes had rendered the Pakistan talks “meaningless” and that Lebanon was an “inseparable part of the ceasefire.”

Tehran’s ambassador to Pakistan meanwhile deleted a social media post saying an Iranian delegation would arrive in the country on Thursday, and an official at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad told AFP the post was removed “because of some issues,” refusing to say whether the delegation was still expected.

Still, Vice President JD Vance is due to lead the US delegation on Saturday, joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Fresh fractures in the mediation process emerged when Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif posted a sharp criticism of Israel’s strikes on Lebanon Thursday evening.

“Israel is evil and a curse for humanity – while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon,” he wrote on X, adding that he hoped “people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land” would “burn in hell.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office called the remarks “outrageous,” saying: “This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace.”

Pakistan does not formally recognise Israel — a fact that could complicate its mediatory role — and has insisted the ceasefire includes Lebanon, which Israel disputes.

Fearing the truce may be in jeopardy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz — echoing worries in other capitals — warned that the destruction in Lebanon could cause “the peace process as a whole to fail.”

“Let’s be really clear about it, they’re wrong,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told ITV News when asked about Israel’s insistence that Lebanon was not covered by the ceasefire.

Netanyahu, who insists Lebanon is not covered by the ceasefire, said his message was clear: “Anyone who acts against Israeli civilians, we will strike them. We will continue to hit Hezbollah wherever necessary.”

Trump told NBC News that Israel was “scaling back” strikes in Lebanon and that Netanyahu had assured him its attacks would become more “low-key.”

‘Poor job’

If the Pakistan talks go ahead, a key point of contention remains the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil as well as vast quantities of natural gas and fertiliser pass in peacetime.

Trump on Thursday accused Iran of doing a “very poor job” of allowing oil through the strait and of breaching the terms of their ceasefire agreement.

In a barrage of social media posts that sparked fresh fears for the shaky truce, he also warned Tehran against imposing a toll on ships passing through the crucial waterway.

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonourable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said on Truth Social. “That is not the agreement we have!”

MarineTraffic data showed that the Gabon-flagged MSG passed through the strait on Thursday, the first non-Iranian oil tanker to do so since the ceasefire was announced.

Source: AFP/France24