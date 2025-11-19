Namibia’s central bank governor to step down after five-year tenure

Namibia’s central bank said on Wednesday that its governor, Johannes !Gawaxab, would leave his position at the end of 2025, a year before his term was due to end.

!Gawaxab was first appointed in June 2020 for 18 months after his predecessor was named finance minister. He was later appointed for a five-year term to the end of 2026.

The central bank did not say why !Gawaxab was leaving his post or what he would do next. It did not name a successor.

Gawaxab steered the Southern African country’s central bank through the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of global economic volatility.

In a statement, the central bank highlighted his role in ensuring Namibia redeemed a $750 million Eurobond in October this year and in growing the Welwitschia Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

It also stressed his success keeping inflation well-contained, saying it averaged 3.6% in the first eight months of 2025, down from 4.6% over the same period last year.

($1 = 17.1628 Namibian dollars)