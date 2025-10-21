MSC unveils dedicated Asia-Mozambique Cheetah shipping line

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has launched a new standalone service, Cheetah, linking Asia and Mozambique.

The inaugural voyage of MSC SHEFFIELD III, FH545A, will depart Singapore on 3 November 2025.

The Cheetah service offers faster transit times to and from Mozambique’s expanding market, along with a reliable and flexible standalone MSC service.

It provides expanded port coverage within Mozambique and dedicated solutions for vehicles, electronics, textiles, and chemicals.

The route includes calls at: Singapore, Colombo, Beira, Nacala, and back to Singapore.

In September, MSC announced that it will launch a new direct service to the Middle East.

More recently, Mersin International Port (MIP) celebrated the berthing of the 400-metre mega vessel MSC DITTE at its newly completed East Med Hub 2 (EMH2) Terminal, which extends 880 metres.