MRG Metals launches uranium-focused exploration at Olinga tenement in Mozambique

MRG Metals has started exploration at its Olinga uranium and rare earth tenement in Mozambique, targeting radiometric anomalies via intensive sampling and mapping.

Olinga could become a fourth pillar in MRG’s critical minerals portfolio, adding uranium exposure amid a tightening global market and elevated uranium prices.

MRG Metals has begun field exploration at its 16,535-hectare Olinga uranium and rare earth tenement in Mozambique, launching stream sediment, alluvial, mapping and outcrop sampling to test radiometric anomalies consistent with uranium-bearing systems.

Olinga, which shows a higher uranium-to-thorium ratio than some of the company’s nearby licences, is seen as a potential fourth pillar in MRG’s critical minerals portfolio, positioning the company to benefit from a structurally tight uranium market marked by prices above US$100 per pound and growing supply concerns.

More about MRG Metals Limited

MRG Metals is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on critical minerals, including rare earth elements, titanium dioxide and now uranium, with projects in Mozambique and South Africa. Its portfolio includes the Garies Rare Earth Project in South Africa, the Adriano-Fotinho Rare Earth Corridor in Mozambique and a large, fully funded titanium dioxide joint venture in Mozambique.

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Source: TipRanks