MozYouth holds graduation for 100 interns supported by the German Cooperation and Irish Aid

MozYouth yesterday celebrated the graduation of more than 100 young people who completed six-month paid internships in companies across Maputo and Matola. The programme, supported by the German Cooperation via GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) and the Irish Aid, is part of wider national initiatives of MozYouth, designed to improve youth employability through practical, work-based experience. This marks the second graduation held for interns funded under these partnerships.

To support their transition into the workplace, interns participated in MozYouth’s trainings, which include pre-internship preparation in health and safety and work-readiness, complemented by employability and entrepreneurship modules delivered during the programme. The combination of structured preparation and real workplace exposure helps bridge the gap between academic learning and the skills demanded by the labour market.

Multiple partner companies opened their doors to the interns, providing opportunities across sectors such as engineering, IT, administration, finance, renewable energy, marketing, design, mechanics, and customer service. These companies were honoured during the ceremony with certificates acknowledging their commitment to youth development. In total, 71 out of the 114 interns have already secured employment upon completing their six-month internship, which is a strong reflection of the programme’s practical impact.

Representatives from the private sector, government, academic institutions, and development partners joined the ceremony to celebrate the interns’ accomplishments and highlight the importance of such programmes in improving access to first-time employment.

Carmen Maria Pereira, representing the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, noted: “Germany reaffirms its commitment to continue working with Mozambique to create constructive and lasting impact. To the young people who have completed this stage, we extend a special message: you are agents of change and represent a generation prepared to face today’s challenges and build tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Speaking on behalf of MozYouth, Onório Manuel, Board Member, said:

“For many of these young people, this internship was their first real experience inside a company. What they achieved in six months shows what happens when talent is given an opportunity. Our role at MozYouth is to make that first door a little easier to open.”

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Júlio Ambali Mendes, also addressed the graduates, reaffirming the importance of internship programmes as a catalyst for youth employment and economic development: “More than a celebration, this occasion represents our collective ability to bring together efforts toward a common goal. We acknowledge and greet all the participants who have joined us today. We also commend this programme and everyone involved, who have dedicated their work to promoting the employability of our youth. With the experience they have gained, each participant will know how to make the best use of it in their professional journey. Programmes like this are essential for the development of our country, and as the Government, we will continue to mobilize and support initiatives that create real opportunities for Mozambican youth.”

With over 2,000 interns placed nationwide and more than 50% subsequently hired by partner companies, MozYouth continues to scale its impact by expanding opportunities and strengthening partnerships to better prepare young Mozambicans for the job market

About MozYouth Foundation

MozYouth is a non-profit foundation established in December 2023, committed to empowering and developing Mozambican youth through professional internships, training programs, and community-based initiatives. To date, MozYouth has placed over 2,000 interns, working with more than 300 Companies across the country with over 50% of interns securing a job after completing the internship program.

Source: MozYouth / Press Release