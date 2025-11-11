MozParks hosts Minister of Economy on his official visit to Beluluane Industrial Park

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Basílio Zefanias Muhate, carried out an official visit to the Beluluane Industrial Park, developed and operated by MozParks, the public–private partnership responsible for developing Mozambique’s network of industrial parks. The visit formed part of the Government’s ongoing engagement with the private sector to strengthen national industrialization and job creation efforts.

Beluluane is Mozambique’s largest industrial park, home to more than 70 companies employing over 10,000 people and supporting the livelihoods of more than 100,000 Mozambicans. Beyond its role as a centre for manufacturing and exports, the park also promotes innovation, business incubation, digitalization, and technology-driven industrial growth, helping companies modernize their operations and increase competitiveness.

During the visit, the Minister toured some of the key industries such as Midal Cables and Beleza, where he observed the range of manufacturing activities taking place within the park.

MozParks currently manages the Beluluane and Topuito Industrial Parks, and together with the Government is developing 20 additional industrial parks across Mozambique. This initiative seeks to expand industrial activity to all regions, promote investment, and create qualified jobs.

A good example of how this process is being supported is the legal framework introduced by the Provincial Government in Cabo Delgado, which requires suppliers of extractive companies to operate from designated industrial parks. The purpose of this measure is to promote job creation, local production, and to provide suppliers with a secure and organized business environment that supports their operations and growth.

“Industry is essential to building a strong and self-sustaining economy,” said Onório Manuel, General Director of MozParks. “It creates opportunities for small and medium enterprises, supports local production, and generates stable employment.”

MozParks continues working with the Ministry of Economy on aligning industrial park development with national economic priorities, ensuring that future investments are directed to regions with the greatest potential for industrial growth and employment generation.

MozParks is a developer and operator of Sustainable Economic Zones, established as a public-private partnership between the African Sustainable Economic Zones Alliance (ASEZA) and Mozambican Government Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX). MozParks manages parks in Beluluane and Nampula, with plans for expansion into Cabo Delgado province. To date, MozParks has attracted over 70 companies from 20 countries, contributing to income generation for more than 120,000 people in Mozambique and securing over USD 4 billion in investments..

