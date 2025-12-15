Mozambique: Two arrested with ‘large amounts of cash’ at a Maputo home

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) of Mozambique announced on Saturday the arrest of two people found with large amounts of cash hidden in a home in Maputo, the Mozambican capital, during a search and seizure operation.

“As part of the execution of a search and seizure warrant, the PGR seized large amounts of cash at the home of a Mozambican citizen,” states a note from the Mozambican Attorney General’s Office, sent to the media, without disclosing the amount involved.

According to the document, the suspects arrested allegedly set up shell companies and collected cash, storing it at the said home, where the seized amounts were hidden in “various compartments and false bottoms”.

“This is a case in which two individuals are suspected of committing the crimes of money laundering, tax fraud and criminal association,” reads the note.

The search and seizure operation of the cash was conducted by teams from the Attorney General’s Office of Mozambique and the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC).

According to Domingo, the home where the search and seizure operation took place is located in the Coop neighbourhood of Maputo city, and the amounts of cash were in meticais.

“Investigations continue with a view to clarifying the facts,” concludes the PGR.

Source: Lusa / Domingo