Mozambique: PGR conducts searches at Administrative Tribunal

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR), through the Central Office for Combating Corruption (GCCC), carried out searches yesterday at the Administrative Tribunal (TA) in the city of Maputo.

The seizures are part of an investigation into allegations that some magistrates and members of their teams demanded monetary payments to prioritise certain cases filed at the tribunal, as well as to expedite some proceedings at the expense of others following the normal legal process.

Results from the operation remain limited, and authorities are expected to make a statement on the matter later today.

Yesterday’s searches follow others carried out in December at the Treasury, the headquarters of the Mozambique Tax Authority, and in several private companies, in a large-scale operation aimed at uncovering a corruption scheme, tax evasion, manipulation of the tax system, and other financial crimes.

