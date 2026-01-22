Mozambqiue: Maputo River overflows and floods fields and infrastructure in Matutuíne

The overflow of the Maputo River is causing damage to the road network and to enterprises in the district of Matutuíne, in Maputo Province.

As a result of the overflow, vehicle traffic has been restricted in the Salamanga area, an agro-livestock enterprise has been submerged, as well as several crops belonging to the local population.

The wave of flooding stems from discharges at the Senteeko and Pongola dams in South Africa, which have increased the flow levels of the Maputo and Umbelúzi rivers.

Source: Noícias