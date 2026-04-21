Mozambique’s President has arrived in Beijing, continuing state visit to China — Watch

Mozambique’s President Daniel Francisco Chapo has arrived in Beijing.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Chapo is now on the final leg of his week-long state visit to China.

This is the first state visit to China by a head of state from Mozambique in 10 years, and it’s also President Chapo’s first visit to China since taking office.

During his stay, Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a welcome ceremony and a banquet for him. The two leaders will also have talks. And Chinese Premier Li Qiang, as well as Chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji will also meet him.

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo arrived in Beijing on April 20 to continue his China trip after visiting China’s Hunan and China’s Qinghai. https://t.co/wD176DxWsj pic.twitter.com/mAM3lGvh0W — CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) April 20, 2026

The Chinese Foreign Ministry says the visit aims to promote the development of the China-Mozambique comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, to build the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and to reinforce solidarity and cooperation in the Global South.

Beijing is the third stop of President Chapo’s China trip. He made central China’s Hunan Province his first destination, visiting an industrial park in the provincial capital Changsha and experiencing a number of new energy products. He then travelled to Northwest China’s Qinghai Province.

Stating his visit has ‘a focus on development,’ President Chapo said the objective is to strengthen partnerships in the areas of energy, industry and innovation

In December 2024, China began giving Mozambique zero-tariff treatment on all tariff lines. And according to Chinese authorities, the bilateral trade volume between the two sides hit 5.4 billion US dollars last year, up 3.6 percent year-on-year.

Source: CGTN