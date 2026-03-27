Mozambique’s President Chapo attends OACPS Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

The Mozambican Head of State, Daniel Chapo, will take part in the 11th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), in Equatorial Guinea, taking place from today, Friday, 27 to Sunday, 29 March, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, the Presidency announced yesterday.

President Daniel Chapo will advocate multilateralism at the OACPS Heads of State and Government Summit, reinforcing international cooperation and promoting the country’s political visibility, it was announced on Thursday.

“President Chapo will reaffirm the country’s unconditional support for the ongoing reforms within the OACPS, strengthen Mozambique’s commitment to multilateralism and South-South cooperation, and promote the country’s political visibility within the organisation,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The summit is being held under the theme “A Transformed and Renewed OACPS in a Changing World”, focusing on the assessment of commitments made at the previous edition and on strengthening cooperation among member states.

“The meeting aims to take stock of the implementation of the commitments made at the 10th Summit, held in 2022 in Luanda, addressing key issues related to sustainable development, South-South cooperation, and multilateral engagement,” the Presidency statement reads.

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Mozambique’s participation forms part of the country’s strategy to strengthen its international standing and to reinforce relations with the organisation’s member states, concludes the statement from the Mozambican Presidency, as cited by Lusa.

The OACPS member states are: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comores, Cook Islands, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Equatoriale, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, São Tomé e Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Somalia, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Sudan, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Source: Forbes Africa / Lusa / Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States