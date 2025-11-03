Mozambique’s PM arrives in Doha for World Summit for Social Development

Prime Minister of the Republic of Mozambique HE Maria Benvinda Levi arrived in Doha on Sunday to participate in the Second World Summit for Social Development, hosted by the State of Qatar from November 4 to 6.

Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro and Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique to the State of Qatar HE Isac Mamudo Massamby.