Mozambique’s Parliament Speaker thanks Rwanda for support in combating terrorism

President of the Assembly of the Republic (Speaker of Parliament), Margarida Talapa, expressed gratitude to Rwanda for its ongoing support in combating terrorism in some districts of Cabo Delgado province.

Talapa was addressing her Rwandan counterpart, Gertrude Kazarwa, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Rwanda, during Kazarwa’s official visit to Mozambique aimed at strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Margarida Talapa advocated for the creation of a programme of activities to operationalise the memorandum of understanding signed in 2022, in Maputo, between the Mozambican Assembly of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies of Rwanda.

She explained that the programme should define concrete measures to implement the MoU, including the regular exchange of parliamentary delegations and the coordination of positions in international forums, such as the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

For her part, Gertrude Kazarwa emphasised the importance of the partnership between Rwanda and Mozambique in stabilising the situation in Cabo Delgado province, stating that the collaboration between the two countries demonstrates that considerable gains can be achieved when there is trust and joint effort.

Source: Domingo