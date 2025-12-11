Mozambique: New MozUp Magazine now out with bilingual insights on energy, business, local content and more

MozUp Magazine, a bilingual (Portuguese and English) publication dedicated to the energy sector, business development and Mozambique’s economic growth, has just been launched. It features contributions from ExxonMobil Mozambique, Eni, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos EP, MozUp, and leaders from the global LNG landscape.

“For the last five years, MozUp — an Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) — has been committed to supporting the growth of Mozambican businesses through training, mentoring, access to financing and networking. We are now extending our national and regional reach to foster sustainable economic ties between Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects — especially the Rovuma LNG Project — and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Our aim is to ensure Mozambican companies are not just included, but are competitive, resilient and active contributors to the energy value chain,” reads the inaugural editorial by MozUp Project Manager Djamila Carvalho.

“MozUp Magazine was created to help Mozambican and international businesses stay informed on developments across the energy and business sectors and to spotlight emerging opportunities,” Carvalho points out.

The inaugural MozUp Magazine issue features updates on the Rovuma LNG Project and its procurement process, highlights recent supply networking forums in Maputo and Pemba, and introduces the Smart Partnerships initiative.

It also includes news on key industry players such as ExxonMobil Mozambique, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), Myriad Global, Associação Moçambicana de Energias Renováveis (AMER), and others.

Explore, engage and be inspired by the ideas shaping Mozambique’s future.

Access MozUp Magazine for free here: https://lnkd.in/dshBqSkH

Source: MozUp Enterprise Development Center /MozUp Magazine