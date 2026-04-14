Mozambique’s Mia Couto included in The Penguin Book of the International Short Story

Mozambican writer Mia Couto has been included in an international short story anthology published by Penguin, which aims to showcase some of the best short fiction in the world.

The Mozambican author and Brazilian writer Carol Bensimon are the only Portuguese-language authors featured in the anthology, which seeks to present the best of global short fiction.

Released in English this month, The Penguin Book of the International Short Story was edited by Rabih Alameddine and John Freeman and brings together 34 stories by authors such as Japan’s Haruki Murakami, Argentina’s Mariana Enriquez and Samanta Schweblin, Ireland’s Colm Tóibín, China’s Can Xue, as well as Nobel Prize winners including South Korea’s Han Kang, Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk and China’s Mo Yan.

From Mia Couto, the anthology includes The War of the Clowns, translated into English by Eric M.B. Becker. The story is taken from the book Estórias Abensonhadas, published in Portugal by Caminho in 1994 and reissued several times since, and is recommended reading in the National Reading Plan.

From Carol Bensimon, the collection features Sparks, translated by Beth Fowler. The story was first published in a 2012 issue of Granta, which highlighted the best Brazilian writers under 40, and later became the opening chapter of the novel We All Loved Cowboys, published in 2013.

On Instagram, Bensimon wrote: “Surreal to be alongside so many writers I admire. The world is being generous to me.”

“The United States is far from the centre of the literary universe. This anthology is reminiscent of iconic director Bong Joon Ho’s line about overcoming ‘the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles’ to enter a new world of film—the work of thoughtful and accomplished translators opens the door wide for those curious about what lies beyond the Western canon and classroom. Writers from six continents, ranging from new voices to literary icons, each offer a window into a distinct point of view, both transcending and illuminating their place of origin. They offer not only captivating prose, but a reminder of the power of the imagination across space and time,” reads the description of the book on Penguin’s website.

Mia Couto was born in Beira, Mozambique, in 1955. He was previously a journalist and teacher and is currently a biologist and writer.

Winner of the Camões Prize in 2013 and the José Craveirinha Prize in 2022, Mia Couto is the author of, among others, Jesusalém, The Last Flight of the Flamingo, Voices Made Night, Sleepwalking Land, The Balcony Overlooking the Frangipani, The Confession of the Lioness, as well as several illustrated children’s books.

Translated into more than 30 languages, the writer has also been awarded the Vergílio Ferreira Prize (1999), the Latin Union Prize for Romance Literatures (2007) and the Eduardo Lourenço Prize (2011).

Carol Bensimon was born in 1982 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. She made her novel debut in 2009 with Sinuca embaixo d’água, which was shortlisted for the Jabuti Prize, which she later won with The Smoke Gardeners’ Club.

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Source: Lusa