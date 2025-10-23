Mozambique’s Marcelino dos Santos among international figures honoured in Angola’s 50th independence anniversary

The Mozambican Marcelino dos Santos, founder of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), and the Portuguese poet and politician Manuel Alegre, who fought against colonialism, are among the names included in the upcoming ceremony of honours marking 50 years of Angola’s national independence, which will take place on Friday and Saturday in Luanda.

Marcelino dos Santos, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 90, was not only a leading figure in Mozambique’s struggle for independence but is also recognised internationally for his contribution to the anti-colonial movement and liberation efforts across Africa.

Manuel Alegre, who is now 89 years old, was imprisoned in Luanda by the PIDE in 1963 for six months, accused of attempting a coup against the Estado Novo regime, served as a militia second lieutenant in Angola from 1962 and was detained following an attempted military revolt.

During his time in prison, he interacted with writers such as Luandino Vieira and António Jacinto, reference figures in Angolan literature and resistance. After his release, he went into exile in Algiers, where he urged the Portuguese to revolt via Rádio Voz da Liberdade. His son, Francisco Alegre Duarte, is currently the ambassador of Portugal to Angola.

The 7th ceremony of honours will recognise 774 personalities and institutions, divided into two categories: the Independence Class, with 130 names, dedicated to figures of the anti-colonial struggle and national liberation; and the Peace and Development Class, with 644 honourees, recognising contributions in education, culture, economy, religion, and other areas.

In addition to Marcelino dos Santos and Manuel Alegre, other international names include Igor Sechin (Russia), president of the oil company Rosneft; and Pierre Victor Mpoyo (Democratic Republic of Congo), former minister and businessman.

On the national level, notable honourees include religious figures such as Dom Belmiro Chissengueti, bishop of the Diocese of Cabinda, and the late Argentinean Dom Tirso Blanco; businesswoman Leonor Carrinho; Irene Agostinho Neto, daughter of Angola’s first President, married to businessman Carlos São Vicente, who is currently serving a prison sentence for economic crimes; and UNITA deputies Navita Ngolo and Mihaela Webba, among others.

In the cultural, musical and sports fields, honourees include Kid MC, rapper; DJ Malvado, music producer; Ana Joyce, singer; Lito Vidigal, football coach; Patrício Batsikama, historian and researcher; and the Luso-Angolan artist “Puto Português”.

Among the distinguished institutions and organisations are the Angolan Academy of Letters, the Kissama Foundation, SOS Children’s Villages Angola, the Angola Solidarity Support Movement (MOVANGOLA), and the National Association for the Fight Against Drugs (ANLD).