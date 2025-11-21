Mozambique’s largest hospital bans cash payments to combat corruption and theft

Maputo Central Hospital aims to reduce cases of fund misappropriation and corruption. For this reason, the hospital’s management is prohibiting cash payments for services from this month onwards.

Maria Cremilda intended to pay for her medical consultation at Maputo Central Hospital (HCM) but was surprised to learn that she could no longer pay in cash. “I came to make a payment for tests; I didn’t know about this and I’m surprised, but I think it’s a good measure,” she said.

At Mozambique’s largest health facility, payments are now accepted only via bank deposit or transfer, POS (including credit and debit cards), or mobile platforms. The ban has been introduced to prevent fund misappropriation and combat corruption.

“This is the main objective. We want to protect patients but also some staff members who engage in dishonest behaviour, so they don’t face disciplinary procedures due to fund misappropriation. It is one of the anti-corruption measures in the health unit,” explained Maria da Felicidade, administrator at Maputo Central Hospital.

The policy also seeks to reduce the risks associated with handling cash.

“This measure forms part of the hospital’s revenue collection modernisation process and aims to improve our efficiency as well as ensure transparency in fund management. We also want to improve communication with our patients,” she added.

The measure is welcomed by patients, though they call for improvements.

“The initiative is commendable, but the major problem is system instability. Now we carry money on our mobiles, so it’s easier and also a way to fight corruption,” said one patient.

The ban has been in force since 16 November and forms part of efforts to strengthen policies on transparency, security, and the modernisation of HCM’s financial management.