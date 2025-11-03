Mozambique’s James Kachamila develops AI platform in the US

In a rapidly transforming digital world, where Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the driving force of change in practically every sector, a Mozambican name is beginning to stand out on the international stage.

James Kachamila, a young Mozambican passionate about technology, is being recognised as one of the new African voices in innovation. His latest creation, an Artificial Intelligence platform developed in the United States, promises to revolutionise how businesses, governments and institutions face operational and strategic challenges, both in Africa and beyond.

The genesis of the project came from Kachamila’s personal experience, who throughout his academic and professional journey noticed a lack of technological solutions adapted to African realities.

“Most digital tools available on the market are designed based on contexts and needs of developed countries. Often, when they reach Africa or Mozambique, they do not work as they should because they do not respond to our specificities,” explains the young innovator.

With this in mind, during his studies in the United States, James decided to create the Nelima AI Agent, an Artificial Intelligence platform designed to interpret and process local data, automate tasks, and support strategic decisions in crucial areas such as agriculture, education, health, and public administration.

“I believe technology should serve people, not the other way around. My goal is to make AI accessible and useful to solve concrete problems in our communities,” states Kachamila.

The path to developing the platform was marked by financial, technical and logistical challenges, but also by unwavering determination. James began the project with few resources, working in university libraries and laboratories alongside his colleagues.

Today, the Nelima AI Agent is in an advanced testing phase and is already attracting interest from academic institutions and tech startups seeking to integrate smart solutions into their systems. The platform combines machine learning, natural language processing and predictive data analysis, offering real-time responses to management and planning problems.

“We are developing algorithms capable of understanding linguistic and cultural context. We want people to be able to interact with the platform in Portuguese, English or even local languages, which will allow greater digital inclusion, especially in less digitalised nations,” highlights Kachamila.

More than a personal achievement, James Kachamila sees his project as a contribution to strengthening African technological sovereignty. In his view, Africa should stop being just a consumer of foreign technologies and start producing knowledge and innovation.

“We have talented young people with brilliant ideas, but lack resources and opportunities. If we manage to create innovation ecosystems on the continent, we can use technology to solve our own challenges, from managing natural resources to improving public services,” argues the engineer.

In this regard, James Kachamila plans to expand the project to Mozambique and other African countries through partnerships, further research and local governments. The goal is to create AI laboratories and technological innovation hubs that enable training of young people and foster digital entrepreneurship.

From Maputo to the world, the young engineer proves that innovation has no nationality and that Artificial Intelligence can indeed have a Mozambican accent.