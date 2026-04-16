Mozambique’s IMOPETRO assures fuel supply, urges no panic or hoarding

IMOPETRO, the Mozambican Petroleum Importer, yesterday assured the availability of fuel at the country’s four ocean terminals, stating that there is no risk of shortages despite the impact of the conflict in the Middle East.

The information was provided in Maputo by IMOPETRO’s Director of Operations, Abida Patel, during the “Café da Manhã” programme on Rádio Moçambique.

According to Patel, Mozambique has stopped importing fuel from the Middle East due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and is now sourcing supplies from other markets, particularly India.

“Most of the fuel came from the Middle East, but due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, supply is now coming from other markets, such as India,” she explained.

Despite the changes in supply routes, the official assured that the country continues to receive shipments regularly.

“Ships are still arriving and there is fuel available at the terminals,” she said.

Patel called for calm among the population, discouraging panic buying at filling stations.

“There is no reason for panic. Citizens should refuel normally, without the need for hoarding,” she said.

The Director of Operations acknowledged that the international conflict has affected supply logistics, increasing transport times.

“If transport previously took around 15 days, it can now take an additional 10 days,” she noted.

Even so, she assured that any occasional delays should not compromise supply in the country.

“There may be some delays in the arrival of ships, but this will not affect fuel availability,” she added.

Patel admitted, however, that import costs are likely to rise, which may put pressure on companies in the sector.

“The import bill is increasing and companies need greater liquidity to cope with these costs,” she concluded.

Source: AIM Moçambique