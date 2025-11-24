Mozambique’s former president Filipe Nyusi heads African Union Election Observation Mission for Guinea-Bissau

Announcement of the Arrival of the African Union Election Observation Mission for the general elections of 23 November 2025 in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

Last Updated on Sunday 23 November 2025

The African Union Commission (AUC) announces the arrival of the Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the 23 November 2025 General elections in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

At the invitation of the Government of Guinea-Bissau, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency Mr. Mahamoud Ali YOUSSOUF, following the proposal of the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (CAPPS) of the African Union (AU), His Excellency Ambassador Bankole ADEOYE, deployed a short-term AUEOM to assess and report on the conduct of these elections.

The AUEOM is led by His Excellency Mr. Filipe Jacinto NYUSI, former President of the Republic of Mozambique. The Mission was supported by Honourable Lady Justice Effie Owuor, Member of the AU Panel of the Wise, and His Excellency Mr. Ovidio Manuel Barbosa Pequeno, Special Representative of the AUC Chairperson in Guinea-Bissau.

The Mission comprises 37 short-term observers (STOs), drawn from ambassadors accredited to the African Union, members of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), members of election management bodies (EMBs), members of civil society organisations (CSOs), and African election experts. The observers are drawn from the following 20 Member States: Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The AUEOM will base its assessment on the legal framework governing elections in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, the OAU/AU Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections, and the standards and obligations stipulated in the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG).

In fulfilling its mandate; the Mission shall interact with key electoral stakeholders, as well as with other international election observation missions and Technical and Financial Partners.

A preliminary statement containing initial findings and recommendations on the conduct of the elections will be released on 25 November 2025. The AUEOM will depart from Guinea Bissau on 29 November 2025. A final and comprehensive report will be released within one month from the date of the announcement of final election results and will be published.

The AUEOM is located at the Ceiba Hotel, Bissau. Its secretariat can be reached at the following number: +245 957 122 751.

Done at Bissau, 21 November, 2025

For the Mission,

HE. Filipe Jacinto NYUSI,

Head of Mission

