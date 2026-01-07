Mozambique’s former finance minister Chang seeks early release from US prison, Africa Intelligence reports

Former Minister of Finance Manuel Chang, sentenced to eight years in prison in the United States for fraud, corruption and money laundering in the so-called “hidden debts” case, has requested early release from a US federal court, O País reported on Tuesday, citing Africa Intelligence.

The decision is expected to be announced on 30 January.

Manuel Chang, currently being held at the Federal Correctional Institution, Danbury, in the state of Connecticut, has already served more than 80% of his sentence, much of it in pre-trial detention in South Africa and the United States.

The request is based on health problems, including kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes, and on the claim that, at 70 years of age, Chang does not pose a risk of recidivism.

If the court grants the request, Chang would be released immediately. If it is denied, he will have to serve only a further two months in prison and may be released from the end of March for good behaviour.

Source. O País