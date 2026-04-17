Mozambique’s finance minister participates in IMF African Constituency Group I meeting

Mozambique’s Finance Minister Carla Loveira participated on Wednesday (15 April) in Washington DC in the meeting of the African Constituency Group I of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), of which Mozambique is a member, with the aim of assessing IMF and World Bank projections on the global crisis triggered by the war between Iran and the United States.

In Mozambique’s case, according to Carla Loveira, the government is working with the banking sector to identify mechanisms to ensure the availability of foreign currency reserves for the payment of fuel import bills.

According to the minister, Sub-Saharan Africa must position itself, as it faces a turbulent fiscal environment shaped by cascading global shocks, geopolitical instability, climate disruptions and tighter financial conditions, including reduced official development assistance.

These pressures have deepened fiscal vulnerabilities, with many countries facing high levels of debt, limited fiscal space and persistent balance of payments challenges.

Source: Ministério das Finanças / Press Release