Mozambique’s Dominguez set to become second-oldest player at Cup of Nations

Mozambique have included 42-year-old winger Dominguez in their squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals as they named a 25-man squad on Monday for the tournament in Morocco.

Dominguez turned 42 last month and if he features will be the second-oldest player to compete at the finals after Egyptian Essam El Hadary, who was 44 years and 21 days old when he kept goal in the 2017 Cup of Nations final against Cameroon in Gabon.

Dominguez had been dropped earlier this year by coach Chiquinho Conde after he handed in his passport late and missed out on a visa necessary to go to Egypt where the Mozambicans had to play a key World Cup qualifier without him.

But he won a recall for two friendlies last month and has retained his place.

Mozambique compete in Group F at the Cup of Nations and take on defending champions Ivory Coast in their opening game in Marrakech on December 24 before facing Gabon and Cameroon.

They are at the finals for a second successive tournament but before that last competed in 2010 in Angola, where Dominguez was in the squad, as was defender Mexer, who is now 37.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernan (Associacao Black Bulls), Ivane Urrubal (Ferroviario Nacala), Kimiss Zavala (Marítimo)

Defenders: Bruno Langa (Pafos), Chambuco (Associacao Black Bulls), Diogo Calila (Santa Clara), Edmilson (Al Quwa Al Jawiya), Mexer (Keciorengucu), Nanani (UD Songo), Nene (Abu Salim), Oscar (UD Songo), Reinildo (Sunderland)

Midfielders: Alfonso Amade (Dunfermline Athletic), Dominguez (UD Songo), Guima (Zira FK), Kambala (Polokwane City), Keyns Abdala (Chaves), Maza (Ferroviario Beira)

Forwards: Chamito (Associacao Black Bulls), Faizal Bangal (AC Mestre), Geny Catamo (Sporting Lisbon), Gildo Vilanculos (Tadamon Sour), Melque (UD Songo), Stanley Ratifo (Chemie Leipzig), Witi (Nacional)

Source: Reuters